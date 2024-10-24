Pakistan retain winning squad for Rawalpindi decider against England

LAHORE - Pakistan has opted for an unchanged playing XI for the decisive third Test against England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. This marks the first time under captain Shan Masood’s leadership that the team has maintained a consistent lineup, a decision fueled by their dominant 152-run victory in Multan. Pakistan’s spin trio played a pivotal role in the previous Test, outclassing England with their skillful bowling.

There were speculations of potential changes, particularly concerning leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood, who bowled only six unproductive overs in Multan. However, Masood and the team management decided to trust the winning formula. The injury to fast bowler Mir Hamza, Pakistan’s first-choice seamer, further reinforced the decision to retain the same lineup.

The decision also reflects Pakistan’s confidence in the efforts being made to replicate Multan’s spin-friendly conditions at Rawalpindi. Traditionally, Rawalpindi offers a hard, bouncy surface that favors fast bowlers, but curators have been working tirelessly to create a pitch more conducive to spin. Industrial-sized fans, heaters, and windbreakers have been deployed to artificially dry the surface, aiming to induce turn.

Despite the extensive preparations, there is uncertainty over how the Rawalpindi pitch will behave. Some footmarks have already appeared, particularly outside the left-handers’ off-stump, which could provide assistance to Pakistan’s spin trio of Nauman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, and Zahid Mahmood. Both teams are expected to rely heavily on spin, with England also opting for a triple-spin attack, including Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir, and Rehan Ahmed.

With the series level at 1-1, Pakistan is aiming for their first home Test series victory since defeating South Africa 2-0 in February 2021. A win in Rawalpindi would also secure their first series triumph since their success in Sri Lanka earlier this year.

In a pre-match press conference, Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie clarified his role in the team’s selection process. He mentioned that the PCB’s decision to bring in a new selection panel has shifted his focus solely to match-day strategy. “I’m now just the coach on match-day strategy. I just keep out of things now and focus on the players and getting them ready for cricket,” said Gillespie.

England, meanwhile, are determined to bounce back from their defeat in Multan. Captain Ben Stokes has expressed confidence in their spin-heavy bowling attack and is optimistic about their ability to challenge Pakistan in spin-friendly conditions. “I will be backing the three spinners that we’ve picked. We don’t know exactly how the wicket will play, but we believe spin will play a significant role as the game progresses,” Stokes told reporters.

PAKISTAN PLAYING XI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood.

ENGLAND PLAYING XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.