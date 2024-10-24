Pakistan’s textiles, leather industries to emerge stronger, resilient, says Commerce Minister

KARACHI - Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday said that we are confident that Pakistan’s textiles and leather industries will emerge stronger, resilient, and more competitive, through coordinated efforts between the public and private sectors. He expressed these views while addressing as chief guest in the inaugural ceremony of the fifth edition of International Textiles and Leather Flagship Exhibition (TEXPO) of Pakistan being held from October 23 to 25 at the Expo Centre Karachi.

On the occasion, the Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan alongwith Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Kareem Kundi, and Chairman Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Zubair Motiwala performed the digital inauguration of the TEXPO 2024. Jam Kamal Khan said this exhibition is an excellent opportunity to strengthen the existing relationships and forge new partnerships, ensuring mutual growth and success for all stakeholders. He said that we are working closely with the private sector to promote value addition and product diversification, particularly in non-cotton apparel, performance/active wears, technical textiles, sports and high fashion shoes, leather accessories, while promoting the concepts of circular economy and use of smart and sustainable materials. He said that we are also focusing on enhancing our design capabilities (replacing the physical samples to 3D prototypes) and creating high-end products that command premium quality in international markets. The federal commerce minister said that Ministry of Commerce, through its Export Development Fund (EDF), is also financially supporting businesses in terms of trade promotion, marketing, image building, infrastructure development, skill development and improving ESG compliances.

He said that in this transformative journey, the Government of Pakistan stands as a firm partner to the industry. We are focused on creating a conducive business environment that foster investments in new technologies and infrastructure, encourage product diversification, support sustainable manufacturing, and ensure that our exporters have support needed to access new markets and enhance economy of scales, he added. He said that we are also scaling up the efforts in skills development, ensuring that our workforce is equipped with the expertise necessary to handle emerging technologies and future needs. He expressed confidence that the future of Pakistan’s textiles and leather sectors is bright. Sustainability, innovation, and digitisation are at the heart of this future, he said. He said that with the adoption of eco-friendly techniques, embracing circular economy principles, and driving investments in latest technologies, Pakistan is positioning itself for sustainable and value-added textiles and leather production.