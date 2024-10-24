Paraplegic Centre conducts training workshop for staff

Peshawar - The Paraplegic Centre Peshawar successfully conducted a two-day training workshop for the staff of the Clubfoot Centre of Azad Kashmir, aimed at equipping medical professionals with modern and effective skills for treating children affected by clubfoot. This clinic has been established in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with MiracleFeet and Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD), with the goal of expanding this critical medical service across the country.

Senior physiotherapists and orthopedic surgeons from Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the workshop. The training focused specifically on teaching the “Ponseti” method, a proven and effective technique for treating clubfoot. Clubfoot is a congenital condition that affects one or two out of every thousand live births, making this workshop crucial for addressing the chronic disorder.

This training workshop is part of a broader effort to ensure free access to clubfoot treatment across Pakistan. The clubfoot clinic established in Muzaffarabad is located at the Helping Hand Rehabilitation Center, where treatment is provided entirely free of charge. The primary objective of this clinic is to restore the health, mobility, and dignity of children suffering from clubfoot, thereby reducing the challenges faced by both the children and their families.

The workshop was led by senior physiotherapist Dr. Khkula Imtiaz and orthopedic surgeon Dr Fahad Jamil, who provided hands-on training to the participants. Dr Syed Mohammad Ilyas, head of the Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP), awarded certificates to the outgoing participants during a simple but impressive ceremony.

and entrusted them with the important task of providing complete treatment and recovery facilities to children at the newly established clubfoot clinic.

It is worth mentioning that treatment of clubfoot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa began in 2014 through a partnership between the Paraplegic Centre Peshawar and the ICRC, which was later taken over by MiracleFeet USA. To date, more than 4,000 children have been treated free of charge at centers established in various cities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, and AJK under this programme.