The Galveston Hurricane of 1900 stands as one of the deadliest natural disasters in U.S. history. Striking the coastal city of Galveston, Texas, on September 8, 1900, the hurricane claimed between 6,000 to 12,000 lives, rendering the exact toll challenging to ascertain due to inadequate record-keeping of the time. With wind speeds reaching an estimated 145 miles per hour, the storm surge overwhelmed the low-lying island, resulting in widespread destruction. The catastrophic event prompted significant changes in hurricane forecasting, urban planning, and disaster response. Galveston’s resilience and subsequent rebuilding reflect the enduring impact of this devastating chapter in American history.