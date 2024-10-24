PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to eradicating Polio on World Polio Day

On , emphasized Pakistan's dedication to eliminating polio, urging citizens to unite in the fight against the disease.

He highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts, alongside global partners like WHO, UNICEF, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to ensure a polio-free future for all children.

Sharif acknowledged the progress made but noted persistent challenges such as misinformation, security concerns, and reaching remote areas.

He called on parents to vaccinate their children and community leaders to help spread awareness. Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to achieving a polio-free status through strengthened health infrastructure and regional cooperation with Afghanistan.