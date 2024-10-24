PM Shehbaz directs welfare attachés to prioritize overseas Pakistanis

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed newly appointed community and labor welfare attachés in Pakistani missions abroad to always prioritize the country’s interests and promote its image internationally. During a meeting at the PM House, the prime minister emphasized the importance of diligently seeking employment opportunities for skilled Pakistani workers and fostering business and investment ties.

Expressing confidence in their appointments, PM Shehbaz stated, “I am confident that your selection has been made through a highly transparent process.” He reiterated that the welfare of the overseas Pakistani community should be the top priority, acknowledging their valuable contributions through foreign remittances.

“Overseas Pakistanis bringing valuable foreign exchange worth billions of dollars to Pakistan are our assets,” he noted, urging the attachés to explore avenues for attracting investment into the country.

The officials briefed the prime minister on their action plans for their respective stations, while PM Shehbaz expressed his best wishes for their assignments. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, and other senior officials.

PM Shehbaz Reaffirms Support for Palestinian Students

Earlier, on Wednesday, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed his commitment to providing quality education to Palestinian students in Pakistan, free of cost. Addressing a welcoming ceremony in Islamabad, he extended an invitation to more students from Gaza to study in cities like Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, and Islamabad.

The prime minister warmly welcomed the Palestinian students and assured them that Pakistan would be their second home. He commended Non-Governmental Organizations like the Al-Khidmat Foundation for their role in supporting war-affected students from Palestine.

“No stone will be left unturned to make your stay in Pakistan comfortable,” PM Shehbaz assured the students, pledging to offer all necessary support for their education and well-being.