PM Shehbaz reviews FBR reforms, stresses modern technology and efficiency

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting to review the progress of reforms within the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). During the meeting, the Prime Minister directed officials to take concrete steps to enhance the professional capabilities of FBR officers and utilize them effectively.

Emphasizing the importance of technological advancements, the Prime Minister instructed the formation of a comprehensive plan for the restructuring of Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL). He highlighted that the use of modern technology is crucial for making the country’s tax and revenue system more efficient.

PM Shehbaz also stressed the need to strengthen anti-smuggling measures, calling for an effective mechanism to curb smuggling activities in the country. Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of creating a taxpayer-friendly environment within the FBR to encourage compliance and trust among taxpayers.

He directed the concerned officials to ensure the timely completion of all ongoing FBR reforms, underscoring the significance of these measures in improving revenue collection and enhancing the overall effectiveness of the tax system.