PMD forecasts dry weather across country

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted mainly dry weather across most parts of the country over the next 24 hours. However, cloudy skies with rain, wind, and thunderstorms are expected in isolated areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and the Potohar region.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is influencing the weather in the western and northern parts of Pakistan.

In the past 24 hours, most regions experienced dry conditions, except for isolated rain and thunderstorms in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Shaheed Benazirabad was the hottest location on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring to 40°C.