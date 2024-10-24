Thursday, October 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PMD forecasts dry weather across country

PMD forecasts dry weather across country
Web Desk
8:26 AM | October 24, 2024
National

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted mainly dry weather across most parts of the country over the next 24 hours. However, cloudy skies with rain, wind, and thunderstorms are expected in isolated areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and the Potohar region.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is influencing the weather in the western and northern parts of Pakistan.

In the past 24 hours, most regions experienced dry conditions, except for isolated rain and thunderstorms in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Shaheed Benazirabad was the hottest location on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring to 40°C.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1729657737.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024