PRIME institute report highlights Pakistan’s economic challenges amid IMF programme

ISLAMABAD - Fiscal burden continues to mount due to excessive public spending, unrealistic revenue targets and and the rollover of debt. PRIME Institute’s latest quarterly report on Pakistan’s economy provides an in-depth analysis of the ongoing 25th IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme for 2024 and economic performance in last quarter (Q1 FY25), highlighting the country’s economic challenges and the urgent need for sustainable reforms. The report underscores the importance of long-term sustainable reforms to address Pakistan’s structural economic issues, cautioning against over-reliance on foreign assistance.

The report emphasises that while the IMF programme helps manage balance of payments issues, the government must prioritise developing policies that foster long-term economic resilience. It critiques the slow progress on key reforms, particularly in privatisation and rightsizing, which are crucial for reducing the government’s heavy involvement in the economy and encouraging private sector growth.

Key economic indicators, such as inflation, public debt, and foreign direct investment, are examined in the report, revealing a challenging economic environment. Rising imports, a widening trade deficit, and increasing reliance on foreign borrowing pose significant risks to Pakistan’s fiscal sustainability. While there has been some relief from export growth, the report stresses that managing debt, controlling inflation, and implementing structural reforms are essential for long-term economic stability. Looking ahead, the report outlines the macro-economic outlook, highlighting that while the recent IMF disbursement provides short-term relief, the country still faces serious challenges due to high expenditures and ambitious revenue targets. The report calls for urgent reforms, including the adoption of a market-based exchange rate, liberal trade policies, and addressing the energy sector’s losses and unsustainable subsidies. In conclusion, the report asserts that Pakistan must develop independent economic policies to break free from its cycle of financial dependence. It advocates for reforms that boost export competitiveness, reform state-owned enterprises, and create a harmonised tax policy. Pakistan should focus on productive use of loans and stop viewing foreign assistance as a permanent solution. A clear framework for exiting IMF programmes, starting with debt restructuring and pro-growth models, is critical to ensuring long-term economic stability.