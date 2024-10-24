Protecting Women

The recent proposal by Inspector General of Police in Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, calling for amendments to the Protection of Women Against Violence Act 2016 to increase fines and make domestic violence a non-bailable offence, is a vital and timely recommendation. These changes would significantly strengthen the legislation and offer more comprehensive protection to women across Pakistan.

Since the initial passage of the bill in 2016 to the launch of virtual women’s police stations by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz earlier this year, the Punjab government has made substantial strides in safeguarding women. There is clear evidence that the government is committed to making women’s protection a key part of its reform agenda. This focus is also driven by Maryam Nawaz herself, who, as a woman, has made the protection of women a cornerstone of her tenure. She would do well to heed the police’s recommendation. It is rare for law enforcement to advocate changes to legislation, but the fact that this proposal comes from the police makes it all the more important and deserving of attention.

The statistics further underscore the need for reform. Since their launch, the new virtual women’s police stations have received around 115,000 complaints, with nearly 60,000, or half, related to domestic violence. Of these, approximately 3,500 cases resulted in the filing of a First Information Report (FIR).

In the remaining cases, FIRs were not filed because the offences were deemed non-cognizable, meaning the state could not pursue action unless the victim chose to press charges. While this law might seem reasonable in domestic matters, one of the biggest problems with domestic violence is the abuser’s control over the victim, which the violence itself reinforces.

If victims are pressured to withdraw FIRs, abusers can continue terrorising them, relying on the likelihood of getting the FIR dismissed. The proposed changes would make domestic violence a non-bailable offence, increase the fine to 1 million rupees—a significant amount in Pakistan—and ensure that the state prosecutes offenders, regardless of whether the victim withdraws the complaint. This would provide justice in cases where the abuser still exerts influence over the victim, ensuring the state retains the power to act. The state needs to protect women when their family members won’t.