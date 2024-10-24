Quran distribution ceremony held at Sargodha University

SARGODHA - A Quran distribution ceremony was held at the University of Sargodha, and over a thousand copies of the holy book were distributed among faculty and staff members. The distribution occurred at MFKNBS hall, where faculty and staff members from various departments gathered which was graced by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah, vice chancellor of Punjab University. Prof. Dr. Shabbir Ahmad Nasir, Ex-Principal Nishtar Medical College Multan, Abdul Qudoos Sohaib Director Islamic Research Center BZU along with the Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas and Pro VC UoS Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin attended the ceremony. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah highlighted the significance of the Holy Quran as a guide to personal and professional ethics.

Anti-dengue activities reviewed

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mianwali,Khalid Javed visited various areas of the city to monitor the ongoing anti-dengue campaign initiated by the health department. According to a press release issued on Wednesday,the DC reviewed the activities of anti-dengue teams by visiting home to home in various streets and bazaars of the city. He directed the dengue surveillance teams to ensure that anti-dengue awareness was provided to the people and to give information regarding all the points of the anti-dengue SOPs to them. The DC also reviewed the anti-dengue spray process conducted by the teams at various houses in the city to combat the dengue mosquito. He directed the CEO of the Health Authority to conduct training for the teams assigned to spray duty. On the occasion,officers of the health department were present.