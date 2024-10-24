Thursday, October 24, 2024
Rain likely in Upper KP, GB, Kashmir: PMD

NEWS WIRE
October 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and Potohar region. As per the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.  The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 09mm, Lower Dir and Saidu Sharif 08, Peshawar and Takht Bai 06, Kakul 05, Balakot 04, Bacha Khan (A/P) and Mir Khani 02 and Drosh 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Shaheed Benazirabad 40C, Skarand, Thatta, Hyderabad, Chhor 39C.

