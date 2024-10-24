Rana Sanaullah praises outgoing CJP Qazi Faez Isa for upholding justice amid challenges

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, , lauded outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday, commending his resilience in maintaining justice in the face of unprecedented challenges.

In an interview with a private news channel, Sanaullah emphasized that CJP Isa made bold and independent decisions throughout his tenure. "His contributions to upholding the rule of law and strengthening the Supreme Court will be remembered as historic," he said.

Sanaullah also mentioned that the three judges under consideration for the next Chief Justice are the most senior and highly qualified. "All three are exceptional judges and individuals," he added, clarifying that while one will be appointed, the others are equally deserving of recognition.

In response to a question, he stressed the need for the release of political prisoners not involved in criminal activity, particularly condemning the registration of political cases against women.