Rape accused allegedly ends his life in Sohawa

Gujar khan - A man accused of raping a minor boy reportedly took his own life by jumping in front of a train near Sohawa, while a taxi driver sustained injuries after being shot by unidentified assailants in the Jabba area, under the jurisdiction of the Sohawa police station, during the late hours of Tuesday night.

According to police sources, Muhammad Shabir, 60, a resident of Pail Mirza village, was wanted in a sexual assault case filed under sections 376-iii and 367-A at the Sohawa police station on the complaint alleged victim’s mother on October 19. Local sources indicate that significant efforts were undertaken by community members to reconcile the issue with the parents of the victim boy, but these attempts proved unsuccessful. It is pertinent to mention that Sohawa police failed to timely arrest the accused involved in heinous crime despite that he was present in Sohawa areas. Rescue 1122 teams transported the body of the deceased to the hospital for a postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, Gujar Khan police arrested an accused for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy. According to SP Saddar Division, Muhammad Nabil Khokhar, the case was registered on the complaint of victim’s father on Tuesday and the accused was nabbed with 24 hours of the complaint. SP Khokhar maintained that the medical examination of the victim had been performed, and the suspect would be presented before the court wit strong shreds of evidence.

On the other hand, A taxi driver, Muhammad Imran, a resident of Rasheed Abad in tehsil Jhelum, reported to the Sohawa police station that he works part-time as a taxi driver.

On Tuesday night, his taxi was booked by an unidentified passenger for a trip to the Jhek Ada area of Chakwal. He reported that after he had dropped off a fare at Jabba, within the jurisdiction of the Sohawa police, two armed men approached him and shot him, resulting in injuries.

The driver reported that he reversed the vehicle and, after exiting, attempted to flee. However, one of the young men shot him directly in the chest, causing him to collapse on the ground. Subsequently, local residents transported him to DHQ Hospital in Chakwal before transferring him to BBH in Rawalpindi.

The Sohawa police have registered a case and have started investigations.