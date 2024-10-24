Royal family makes announcement about beautiful princess

LONDON - The Liechtenstein royal family gears up for big celebrations as the Princely House has announced the engagement of Hereditary Prince Alois’s daughter Princess Marie Caroline to Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer. Caroline and Vollmer are based in London. Marie Caroline, who is not in line to the Liechtensteiner throne, now works in the fashion industry in London, while her husband-to-be is in Investment Management. Princess Marie, 28, is the second child of Prince Alois and his wife Sophie. She was born in Switzerland, where she began her education. She later attended Malvern College in Worcestershire, England before studying Fashion Design at Parsons School of Design in Paris and New York. Leopoldo, 33, who was born in Caracas, Venezuela, was also educated in the UK, having attended Harrow School and the University of St Andrews, later obtaining a postgraduate degree from Queens College, University of Cambridge. The Princely House has also confirmed that the wedding will take place in late summer next year, although it is yet to reveal where the nuptials will take place. Marie Caroline will be the first of Alois and Sophie’s four children to wed. The couple are also parents to Prince Joseph Wenzel, Prince Georg and Prince Nikolaus.