Sajid Khan shines as England struggles at 120-6 on day 1 of third test

wasted no time after lunch, claiming the wicket of England's captain Ben Stokes as the hosts faltered to 120-6 on day one of the at Pindi Cricket Stadium. Alongside left-arm spin partner Noman Ali, Sajid applied relentless pressure on the England batters following their first wicket at 56 runs.

Choosing to bat first on a pitch expected to favor spin, England faced a significant collapse despite a promising start from openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley. The duo initially capitalized on the conditions, but Noman and Sajid quickly turned the tide, resuming their impressive form from the previous Test in Multan.

Noman dismissed Zak Crawley for 29 runs, while Duckett, playing in his distinctive 'bazball' style, reached his half-century but lacked support from the other end. The England lineup crumbled as Ollie Pope (3), Joe Root (5), and Harry Brook (5) fell victim to Noman and Sajid's spin before the lunch break, leaving England at 110-5 after 30 overs, all bowled by the spin duo.

Post-lunch, Stokes attempted to stabilize the innings but was caught at first slip by Salman Ali Agha, handing Sajid another crucial wicket.