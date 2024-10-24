Security 2000, MP/SS, Newage, TN score wins in Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink

LAHORE - Security 2000, Master Paints/Sheikhoo Steel,Newage Cables and Total Nutrition dominated the third day of the Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink Tournament, organized by Lahore Polo Club.

Present at the event were officials from Lahore Smart City, Pink Ribbon Pakistan, families, Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, executive committee members, and others. In the first match of the day, Security 2000 defeated Rijas/Barry’s team 7-4½. For Security 2000, Muhammad Ali emerged as top scorer with a contribution of fabulous five goals, while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, playing in place of Farhad Shaikh, thrashed in two goals. For Rijas/Barry’s, Mohib Faisal Shehzad converted two goals, while Mumtaz Abbas and Nafees Barry struck one goal each. The second match saw Master Paints/Sheikhoo Steel triumph over Crew Logix Technologies with a score of 9-5. For Master Paints, Raja Temur Nadeem and Maria Candelaria each hammered a hat-trick of goals while Sufi Haroon banged in a brace and Osman Aziz Anwar scored one goal. From Crew Logix Technologies, Malik Ali Kuli Khan, Haris Haroon Malik, and MahnumFaisal each scored a goal, while they had a two-goal handicap advantage.

In another exciting match of the day, Newage Cables overpowered Olympia 9-4. For Newage Cables, Raja Samiullah smashed in superb six goals, and Alman Jaleel Azam, Adnan Jaleel Azam, and Jade Wheeler contributed with one goal each.

The day’s last match proved a high-scoring affair, where Total Nutrition outpaced NurpurBandobast by a good margin of 13-8½. From the winning team, Saqib Khan Khakwani emerged as to scorer as he fired in five fabulous goals while Eesha Haye and Usman Haye thrashed in three goals each, and Ahmed Zubair Butt banged in a brace. From the losing side, the major contribution came from Taimur Hayat Noon with a contribution of five goals while his teammate Gussey banged in a brace. Four important matches are scheduled for Thursday (October 23, 2024). At 12:30 PM, Lahore Smart City will face One Degree. At 1:30 PM, FG/Din Polo will compete against SQ Seagold.

At 2:30 PM, Black Horse Paints will play against Diamond Paints, and at 3:30 PM, Guard Group/Zaki Farms will take on Platinum Homes.