Security forces eliminate nine terrorists, including ring leader, in Bajaur IBO

Security forces successfully neutralized nine terrorists, including two suicide bombers and a key ring leader, during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the night of October 23-24.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the high-value target, terrorist ring leader Said Muhammad, also known as "Qureshi Ustad," was killed after a fierce exchange of gunfire with the troops. The militants were reportedly involved in several attacks against security forces and civilians.

In the ongoing sanitization operation, large quantities of weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered. The ISPR reiterated the security forces' commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country.