Sikh delegation meets Punjab Governor

LAHORE - A 42-member Sikh delegation from the US, led by Ranjit Singh Kahlon and Papinder Singh, met with Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Wednesday at the Governor’s House in Lahore. During the meeting, the governor emphasized that all minorities, including Sikhs, Christians, and Hindus, live freely and peacefully in Pakistan. He noted that minorities have equal rights under the Pakistani constitution and that a 5 percent quota for minorities has been established in government jobs.

The governor welcomed the delegation and assured them that the overall law and order situation in the country is satisfactory. He further highlighted the philanthropic spirit of the Pakistani nation, mentioning that billions of rupees are donated for charitable causes. In response to a question, he noted that Pakistani women are excelling in education and various fields, emphasizing the government’s commitment to empowering women through initiatives like Benazir Income Support Programme, which aims to economically uplift deserving women. Ranjit Singh Kahlon remarked on hospitality and peace-loving nature of Pakistanis. The delegation also discussed maintenance of Sikh religious sites in Pakistan and expressed interest in investing in restoration of these places and promoting education within community.

Additionally, Governor Saleem Haider Khan expressed deep sorrow over the recent passing of journalist Ansar Naqvi and the son of Member of National Assembly Begum Rana Ansar, Shahzeb, in a traffic accident. He extended his sympathies to the bereaved family during this difficult time.