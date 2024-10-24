Strengthening Parliament

Pakistan was established as a democratic state but has swung between parliamentary and presidential systems throughout its history. While the country currently operates under a parliamentary system, it continues to struggle with fully embracing parliamentary politics. Since independence, political leaders and undemocratic forces have been locked in a power struggle, stalling political development. To foster socio-economic and political growth, political leaders must adopt a sense of responsibility and follow the recommendations outlined below.

The first and most urgent step is to preserve civilian rule, the cornerstone of parliamentary democracy. Undemocratic forces repeatedly challenge civilian authority, undermining the people’s will. Pakistan’s history reflects a troubled past with democracy, and military coups have stunted the growth of political parties. Recent admissions of military interference in politics by General Bajwa underscore the need for political leaders to ensure that institutions like the military and intelligence agencies stay within their constitutional boundaries. Only then can the country achieve political stability and democratic growth.

Secondly, the rise of terrorism and extremism poses a grave threat to democratic development. Terrorism has claimed countless lives and caused significant economic losses. To combat this, political parties must come together to strengthen the National Security Committee. Regular meetings to discuss security matters would also help improve civil-military relations.

An informed electorate is also crucial for a strong parliamentary democracy. Voters need to be educated on party platforms and encouraged to vote based on a candidate’s track record, not emotions. Emotional voting often leads to the election of leaders who lack the interest or capacity to strengthen democracy.

Finally, empowering local governments is key to a healthy democracy. The devolution of power ensures effective governance, while centralisation exacerbates the challenges faced by citizens. Although the 18th Amendment devolved power to provinces, local governments remain weak. Pakistan’s leaders should look to India, which empowered its local governments through constitutional amendments in 1992, contributing to its economic rise. Pakistan must follow suit, transferring powers, finances, and responsibilities to local bodies to ensure economic growth, social development, and political stability.

In conclusion, Pakistan’s parliamentary democracy has been in decline for years. Political leaders must respect the public mandate and work to implement the necessary reforms, or the country will continue to struggle with the same challenges.

NASRULLAH KHADIM,

Kandhkot.