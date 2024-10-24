Supreme Court Justice Mansoor Ali Shah recuses himself from tax case bench

, the most senior judge of the , has excused himself from a special bench set to hear a tax case. In a letter addressed to Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, head of the Practice and Procedure Committee, Justice Shah reiterated his previous stance that he would refrain from participating in special benches until the full court addresses the amendment ordinance.

He emphasized in his letter, “People are watching our actions, and history will never forgive [us].”

This tax review case was initially heard on October 4 by a three-member bench led by Chief Justice Isa, which included Justice Shah and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan. Justice Shah had previously issued a dissenting note in the case, leading to his inclusion in the current bench to consider the review petition.

Justice Shah has also raised concerns regarding the Practice and Procedure amendment ordinance, leaving the committee meeting in protest. He explained his decision to withdraw from the committee in a letter to the Judges Committee, criticizing the ordinance for being rushed into implementation without adequate explanation for the removal of the second most senior judge, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, from the committee.