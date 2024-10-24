Thursday, October 24, 2024
Supreme Court to host luncheon for outgoing CJP Qazi Faez Isa

3:36 PM | October 24, 2024
The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan, along with the designated Chief Justice (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi, will host a luncheon in honor of outgoing CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa tomorrow, Friday.

The luncheon will take place at the Supreme Court to commemorate CJP Isa’s service. Notably, CJP Isa had previously declined to host a dinner, citing concerns about the substantial costs to taxpayers.

In addition to the luncheon, CJP Isa is set to inaugurate a monument for basic rights at the Supreme Court during the event.

The Special Parliamentary Committee, established following the 26th Constitutional Amendment, appointed Justice Yahya Afridi as the next CJP on October 22. Justice Afridi, who is third in the seniority list, will succeed CJP Isa upon his retirement on October 25.

Sources indicate that designated CJP Afridi has already held meetings with both CJP Isa and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah in their chambers. During these meetings, CJP Isa congratulated Justice Afridi on his new appointment, and Justice Afridi visited Justice Mansoor Ali Shah’s chamber, where he received congratulations from the staff on his upcoming role.

This transition in leadership marks a significant moment for the Supreme Court as it prepares to welcome a new chief justice while celebrating the contributions of Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

