Team Teach for Pakistan triumph over Team UK in Street Cricket Match in Islamabad

LAHORE - Team Teach for Pakistan claimed victory over Team UK in a thrilling street cricket match hosted by the British High Commission in Islamabad. The event, organized in collaboration with the Lahore Qalandars, PCB female players, and the Barmy Army, was held at the Islamabad College for Boys, G-6/3, with support from the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT). After an exciting contest, Teach for Pakistan won by 5 wickets with 6 balls remaining. Thirteen-year-old Saim Hussain was named player of the match, receiving a bat signed by the England Cricket Team. Team Teach for Pakistan bowled first, restricting Team UK to 104 runs in 10 overs. They chased down the target, scoring 110 runs in 9 overs. The match highlighted the UK’s support for education and cultural exchange through sports, with Teach for Pakistan having trained over 500 fellows, benefiting 34,000 students in low-income communities. British High Commissioner Jane Marriott CMG OBE commented: “It was electrifying to see professional players like Tania Saeed, Humna Bilal, Syed Faridoun Mehmood, and Salman Fayaaz playing alongside students, who represent the future of Pakistan’s cricket. I’m eager to see these kids competing in future Test matches against England.”