Time is nearer when Kashmiris will succeed in getting IIOJK territory freed: AJK PM

MIRPUR - Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said “the time is not far when we will succeed in getting the occupied Jammu and Kashmir territory freed from the occupation of India and fulfill the dream our ancestors had dreamed of decades ago,” he added. “We owe our freedom to our ancestors, whose unprecedented sacrifices and struggle ultimately culminated in the shape of the State of Azad Jammu and Kashmir 77 years ago on October 24, 1947.” The AJK Prime Minister expressed these views in his special message issued here on Tuesday on the eve of the foundation day of the state of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, being celebrated on Wednesday, October 24. The AJK premier said, “We are proud of our ancestors who liberated this region by making huge sacrifices on the political and military front.” The people of the state, he said, raised the banner of revolt against the Dogra Maharaja’s brutal rule and his discriminatory black laws and exploitation of the Kashmiri Muslims.

The PM termed the martyrdom of 22 Kashmiri Muslims at the hands of Dogra troops outside the Central Jail, Srinagar, as the beginning of the end of the Dogra Maharaja’s autocratic rule in the state. He said that months before the partition of the subcontinent, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, the sole representative party of the Muslims of the state at that time, had decided to align the state’s future with Pakistan by passing the resolution of accession to Pakistan on July 19, 1947. The AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said, “We are incomplete until the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir is freed from the clutches of India’s illegal occupation.” He said that the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been turned into an open-air prison and torture center by India. About Indian brutalities, the PM said that since 1989, India’s belligerent military occupation has resulted in the martyrdom of more than 96,000 Kashmiris, including men, women, and children. “More than 8,000 unnamed graves have been discovered in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, adding that more than 10,000 people have been subjected to forced disappearances.

“Despite using all means of oppression, the Indian government and its forces have failed to suppress Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle and their passion for freedom,” the PM remarked. Following the abrogation of Article 370, he said, Indians opened floodgates for non-state subjects to settle in Kashmir, besides enabling them to seek government jobs.

Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq said that Kashmiris have given their verdict against the Bharatiya Janata Party and its communal policies by defeating it in recently concluded assembly elections. Terming division of the state as the enemy’s agenda, he said that unity and concurrence at all levels were the only way forward to achieve the desired goal.