Trachoma-free Pakistan

Trachoma, a major cause of blindness, has long plagued Pakistan’s communities. However, the country has made remarkable progress in eliminating the disease, with a 71% decline in reported cases by 2024. This success is largely due to the National Trachoma Control Program, which has treated 15 million people with antibiotics and provided surgical interventions. Despite these achievements, challenges remain, including funding constraints, limited access to clean water (only 25% have access), and inadequate healthcare infrastructure, particularly in rural areas.

Sustained efforts are essential to meet Pakistan’s elimination target, with a focus on innovative health units, community-led initiatives, and public-private partnerships to ensure a trachoma-free future.

MEHREEN ALI,

Turbat.