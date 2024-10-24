Thursday, October 24, 2024
Transporters threaten to block motorway

Our Staff Reporter
October 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Swabi  -   Office-bearers along with members of the Driver Workers’ Union Association and Public Transport Association district Swabi have threatened that if their demands are not met by Friday, they will have no option but to block the Islamabad-Peshawar motorway at the Swabi Interchange.

Addressing a press conference, they stated that the government would be responsible for any untoward incidents, as they have exhausted all peaceful avenues over the past week and are now forced to take action. On Monday, the transporters had blocked the Swabi Interchange from early morning till noon, but no one came forward to resolve their issues, which has disturbed both transporters and commuters.

Waqif Khan, president of the association, said that officials from the National Highway Authority (NHA) and motorway police have warned flying coach transporters from Swabi, Mardan, and Peshawar that they will not be allowed on the motorway unless they remove CNG kits from their vehicles, following a recent vehicle explosion in Punjab. “This means we will have to run coaches on petrol, which is very expensive,” he said, adding that it is difficult to manage with the current petroleum prices.

Flanked by other office-bearers, Khan mentioned that they are already facing financial difficulties due to skyrocketing prices of spare parts and other expenses. Switching to petrol would add even more financial strain. He emphasized that passengers would find it difficult to afford fares at petrol rates, which could lead to daily conflicts, and they are seeking a peaceful resolution allowing them to continue using CNG kits. He also pointed out that toll taxes have increased by 100%, and they should be reduced to their previous levels.

Ayaz Khan, vice-president of the Public Transport Drivers’ Association, demanded that the government allow them to use CNG kits or, if not, increase fares in line with petrol prices. He stressed that the fluctuating petrol prices make this impractical, leading to further disruption. He warned that if the government does not resolve the CNG kit issue, the situation could escalate to a point where neither the government nor commuters would be willing to listen, resulting in suffering for both transporters and passengers.

Our Staff Reporter

