UK halal meat pioneer awarded honourary doctorate from American university

LONDON - British Pakistani Tariq Sheikh, the pioneering founder of Tariq Halal Meat, has been honoured with an honorary doctorate from a top-ranked Florida-based American university during the Leaders in London Summit at the Naval & Military Club. This distinguished recognition celebrates his transformative impact on entrepreneurship, significant contributions to Halal industry, and dedicated philanthropic endeavours.

Born in Pakistan in 1961 and relocating to the United Kingdom at the age of four, Tariq Sheikh’s journey is a remarkable tale of determination. He began his professional path in the fast-food sector, where his exceptional leadership skills propelled him to the position of area manager by just 19. In his thirties, he founded Tariq Halal Meat with the ambition to revolutionise the traditional halal butcher shop experience. Under his guidance, Tariq Halal Meat evolved into a network of over 30 upscale retail stores, distinguished by modern design, rigorous hygiene standards, and innovative technology. The brand supplies high-quality halal meat to retailers, wholesalers, and franchise stores across the UK and Europe. Its presence in over 300 Sainsbury’s locations and expansion into the United Arab Emirates underscore Sheikh’s commitment to making premium halal meat accessible on a global scale. In presenting the award, the citation read: “Recognising his outstanding contributions in reshaping entrepreneurship and creating profound impact through his business ventures and charitable work, Tariq Sheikh stands as a shining example of visionary leadership. As a British entrepreneur with remarkable foresight, he has not only revolutionised industries but also uplifted communities through his philanthropy. His steadfast dedication to social responsibility and sustainable progress epitomises the highest ideals of entrepreneurial excellence and humanitarian service.”

Adding to the evening’s honours, Sheikh was presented with a livery collar by Ambassador Otto Federico von Feigenblatt, Head of the Feigenblatt Family House. This prestigious emblem was bestowed upon him in recognition of his services to sustainable practices and philanthropy. Accepting both honours, Tariq Sheikh expressed heartfelt gratitude and reflected on his journey: “My goal has always been to elevate the halal meat experience by providing more—superior quality, innovation, and instilling a sense of pride in what we offer,” Sheikh remarked. “Today, with a network exceeding 30 stores and a reach that extends beyond the UK, I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved. Introducing British meat to the Middle East and positioning it competitively on the global stage has been particularly rewarding. Receiving this honourary doctorate is a profound honour that I share with my dedicated team, our loyal customers, and all who have supported us. I extend my sincere thanks to Michael H. Fridovich, Chancellor of UCNE, for this esteemed recognition.” Beyond his business achievements, Sheikh is a passionate philanthropist. He actively supports organisations such as the Prince of Wales’s British Asian Trust, the British Heart Foundation, and the Cancer Foundation. His commitment to promoting entrepreneurship among young individuals from Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic (BAME) backgrounds demonstrates his dedication to nurturing the next generation of leaders.