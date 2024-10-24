Undp delegation meets Punjab Assembly speaker to tackle fake news

A delegation from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) met with Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Thursday to discuss strategies for combating and promoting a safer digital environment. The UNDP team comprised Qaiser Ishaq, Dr. Ali Al Bayati, Usman Zafar, Babar Yaqub, Humaira Javed, and Chaudhry Amjad Maan.

During the meeting, the UNDP delegation expressed their commitment to collaborating with the Punjab Assembly in raising awareness and providing educational sessions on digital literacy and misinformation. The initiative aims to empower parliamentarians to tackle the growing issue of misinformation in society.

The speaker commended the delegation’s efforts, emphasizing the importance of addressing in today’s digital age. “The government is actively working to prevent the spread of on social media, and legislation is underway in the Punjab Assembly to strengthen these efforts,” he remarked.

Malik Ahmad Khan also lauded the UNDP’s proactive role in combating misinformation and proposed that awareness sessions be organized to educate the public on the responsible use of social media. He assured the delegation of the government’s full support in their mission to curb .

"Access to truth is a fundamental right," stressed Malik Ahmad Khan. “However, social media misuse is leading to the spread of misinformation. To address this, a dedicated curriculum will be developed to educate students on the responsible use of social media and the elimination of in educational institutions.”

The meeting highlighted the Punjab government’s proactive measures to counter and emphasized collaboration with international organizations like UNDP to foster a transparent and informed digital landscape.