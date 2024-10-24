US lawmakers urge President Biden to push for Imran Khan's release

Over 60 members of the US House of Representatives have sent a letter to President Joe Biden, urging his administration to advocate for the release of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. The lawmakers emphasized the need to prioritize human rights in US policy towards Pakistan and called for efforts to secure the release of Khan and other political prisoners.
Imran Khan, who served as Prime Minister from August 2018 to April 2022, has faced numerous legal challenges since being ousted in a no-confidence vote. Among the charges is the Toshakhana case, which alleges he unlawfully sold state gifts for personal gain, leading to a three-year prison sentence, later suspended pending appeal.
The letter expressed concern over Khan's treatment in Adiala Jail and urged US officials to ensure his safety, as well as facilitate a meeting with him to closely monitor his condition.