US lawmakers urge President Biden to push for Imran Khan's release

Over 60 members of the have sent a letter to President Joe Biden, urging his administration to advocate for the release of former Pakistani Prime Minister . The lawmakers emphasized the need to prioritize human rights in US policy towards Pakistan and called for efforts to secure the release of Khan and other political prisoners.

, who served as Prime Minister from August 2018 to April 2022, has faced numerous legal challenges since being ousted in a no-confidence vote. Among the charges is the Toshakhana case, which alleges he unlawfully sold state gifts for personal gain, leading to a three-year prison sentence, later suspended pending appeal.

The letter expressed concern over Khan's treatment in Adiala Jail and urged US officials to ensure his safety, as well as facilitate a meeting with him to closely monitor his condition.