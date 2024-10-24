Thursday, October 24, 2024
US warns of attack threat in Sri Lanka surf hotspot

October 24, 2024
COLOMBO  -  The US embassy in Sri Lanka warned citizens on Wednesday of a possible attack on a popular surfing destination, prompting the island nation’s police to pledge more security for tourists. In a rare notice of an imminent threat, the embassy said it had “received credible information warning of an attack targeting popular tourist locations” in eastern Arugam Bay.

The warning comes after social media posts called for a boycott of Israeli-owned businesses in the area.

Protests by local Muslim groups against Israel’s wars in Gaza and Lebanon have drawn support from the wider community in the predominantly Buddhist South Asian nation.

Israelis accounted for less than 1.5 percent of the 1.5 million tourists who visited the island in the first nine months of this year -- or around 20,000 people altogether.

But Arugam Bay, a hotspot for surfing around 400 kilometres (250 miles) east of Colombo by road, is a popular destination for Israeli tourists.

