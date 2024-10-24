Uzbekistan invites Senate members to observe parliamentary elections

ISLAMABAD - The Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan has extended an invitation to three members of the Senate to participate as international observers in its upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled for October 27. According to an official communication, the invitation was extended following the recommendations of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Pakistani delegation led by Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, also includes Senator Sarmad Ali of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Senator Amir Chishti of the Mutahidda Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P). The delegation is scheduled to depart for Tashkent on October 25. During the visit, the delegation will engage in meetings with members of the Uzbek parliament, senior government officials, and the Chief Election Commissioner of Uzbekistan. On the election day, the senators will visit various polling stations to monitor the electoral process. In addition to their official duties, the delegation will visit the mausoleum of Imam Bukhari in Samarkand to pay homage to the revered Islamic scholar.