What is happening in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon is the weaponization of religion by extremist Zionists, backed by the US and UK, resulting in genocide unparalleled since WWII. There are fanatical rabbis like Eliahu Mali from Yafa, who misinterpret the Torah and justify murder, violating the Ten Commandments. These extremist interpretations echo the brutal orders of Pharaoh, who sought to kill all newborn Israelite boys as part of his ethnic cleansing in Egypt—a threat that Moses eventually defeated.

Rabbi Eliahu’s chilling words—”Do not spare any soul... even children”—portray an ideology that targets not only those armed against Israel but future generations and even the elderly. His teachings bear a striking resemblance to the murderous ideologies of ISIL, whose followers have similarly committed atrocities against innocent men, women, and children.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.