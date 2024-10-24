World’s largest digital camera will be a ‘game-changer’

SANTIAGO - On a mountaintop in northern Chile, the world’s largest digital camera is preparing to power up. Its mission is simple yet ambitious to photograph the entire night sky in extreme detail and unlock some of the universe’s deepest secrets. Housed inside the Vera C. Rubin Observatory — a new telescope nearing completion on Cerro Pachón, a 2,682-meter (8,800-feet) tall mountain about 300 miles (482 kilometers) north of the Chilean capital Santiago — the camera has a resolution of 3,200 megapixels, roughly the same number of pixels as 300 cell phones, and each image will cover an area of sky as big as 40 full moons. Every three nights, the telescope will image the entire visible sky, producing thousands of pictures that will let astronomers see anything that moves or changes brightness. The expectation is that in this way, Vera Rubin will discover about 17 billion stars and 20 billion galaxies that we’ve never seen before — and that’s only the beginning. “There’s so much that Rubin will do,” says Clare Higgs, the observatory’s astronomy outreach specialist. “We’re exploring the sky in a way that we haven’t before, giving us the ability to answer questions we haven’t even thought to ask.” The telescope will survey the night sky for exactly a decade, taking 1,000 pictures each night. “In 10 years, we’re going to be talking about new fields of science, new classes of objects, new types of discoveries that I can’t even tell you about now, because I don’t know what they are yet. And I think that’s really an exciting thing,” Higgs adds. Under construction since 2015, the telescope is named after pioneering American astronomer Vera Rubin, who died in 2016 and, among other achievements, first confirmed the existence of dark matter — the elusive substance that constitutes the majority of the matter in the universe, but has never been observed. The project was kickstarted in the early 2000s by private donations, including from billionaires Charles Simonyi and Bill Gates. It was later jointly funded by the Department of Energy’s Office of Science and the US National Science Foundation, which also runs it along with SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, a research center operated by Stanford University in California. Although Rubin is a US national observatory, it is in the Chilean Andes, a location it shares with several other telescopes for a number of reasons. “For optical telescopes, you need a site that is high, dark and dry,” says Higgs, referencing the issues of light pollution and air moisture, which reduce the instruments’ sensitivity. “You want a very still and well understood atmosphere, and the quality of the night sky in Chile is exceptional, which is why there’s so many telescopes here,” she adds. “It’s remote, but it’s also not so remote that getting the data off the mountain is a problem — there’s infrastructure that Rubin is able to lean into.” Currently in the final stages of construction, the telescope is expected to switch on in 2025. “We are currently working on assembling all of the pieces, but they are all there on the mountaintop — that’s a big milestone we reached over the summer,” Higgs says. “We’re expecting things to happen in the spring of next year — getting everything together, everything aligned, making sure all systems, from the summit all the way through our pipelines and the data, are looking as they should and are optimized as best we can. There’s been literal decades of prep work on this, but you never know until you turn everything on.” After a few months of testing, in late 2025, the observatory will perform its first observations, although Higgs warns that there is “fluidity” in this schedule.