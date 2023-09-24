1,609 power pilferers caught in 18 days: Fesco

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught 1,609 electricity thieves during 18 days of anti-power-theft drive in the region. Fesco Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said on Saturday that special teams detected pilferage of electric­ity at 1,609 points during last 18 days and cases were got registered against 1,473 thieves. The company also removed electricity meters in addition to imposing a total fine of Rs 195.2 million under detection units of 4.494 million.

As many as 295 power pilferers were sent behind bars in addition to recovering Rs 58.2 million so far, he added. The spokesman said that during house-to-house checking, the teams detected electricity theft at 580 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs 67.7 mil­lion on them under the head of 1.563 million detection units.

In Jhang district, the teams caught 150 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs 23.1 million under 586,000 detection units. Similarly, 175 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.29.2 mil­lion under 456,000 detection units.

He further said that 183 electric­ity thieves were caught from Chin­iot district and they were imposed a fine of Rs.19.5 million under 549,000 detection units. In Khush­ab district, 48 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.7.1 million for 136,000 de­tection units. The teams also caught 155 power pilferers from Mianwali and they were fined with Rs14.9 million for 326,000 detection units. In Sargodha district, 190 cases of electricity theft were detected and a fine of Rs 22.7 million was imposed on the electricity thieves under 463,000 detection units. The teams also caught 114 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district and the company imposed a fine of Rs.14.4 million for 327,000 detection units, the spokesman added. Responding to a question, he said that the anti-theft teams detected pilferage at 85 sites during the past 24 hours and imposed total fine of Rs 11.6 million on the accused under 219,000 de­tection units besides detaching all electricity supply connections.