13 terrorists of banned outfits held

LAHORE - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab has arrested 13 ter­rorists belonging to banned organiza­tions while carrying out intelligence-based operations in various cities of the province, including Lahore. In a statement on Saturday, the CTD said that during the operation in Lahore, a key commander of the Tehreek-e- Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and two mem­bers of Daesh (Islamic State) were captured. Five TTP terrorists were also arrested from Attock. Activists of the banned organization were also ar­rested from Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur and Jhelum, the statement said. The CTD officials said explosive material and equipment for making suicide jackets were recovered from the ar­rested terrorists. Cases have been registered against those arrested and investigations are underway. This is the second major operation carried out by the CTD in Punjab in the last two weeks. On September 9, the CTD had arrested two alleged terrorists during intelligence-based operations in Rawalpindi and Gujranwala. The arrested terrorists include Isa, said to be a central member of Daesh. A large quantity of explosive material, detonators, mobile phones and cash were seized from the arrested terror­ists. The CTD officials said that they have conducted 369 combing opera­tions in the past week, resulting in the arrest of 52 suspects. The CTD’s efforts to combat terrorism in Pun­jab are commendable. The arrests of these terrorists will help to keep the province safe and secure.

TWO HELD; 8 STOLEN MOTORCYCLES SEIZED

Lahore police with the help of Safe City cameras arrested a gang in­volved in street crime and motor­cycle theft. The police recovered eight stolen motorcycles, six mobile phones, stolen goods and several weapons from the accused. The ar­rested accused have been identified as Umair Mukhtar and Saleem. A case has been registered against them. SP Raza Tanveer said Safe City’s camer­as were immensely helping in com­bating criminal activities.