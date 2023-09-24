Sunday, September 24, 2023
24 held over profiteering

Agencies
September 24, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The price control mag­istrates arrested 24 shopkeepers and sealed various shops over prof­iteering and hoarding in a crackdown launched across the provincial capital by the district administration. On the directions of Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, more than 1,336 sale points and shops had been inspect­ed during the last 24 hours, while legal action was taken against 145 points. A spokesperson for the district adminis­tration told the media on Saturday that cases were also registered against 35 shopkeepers over violation of the rules.

Agencies

