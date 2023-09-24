24 held over profiteering

LAHORE - The price control magistrates arrested 24 shopkeepers and sealed various shops over profiteering and hoarding in a crackdown launched across the provincial capital by the district administration. On the directions of Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, more than 1,336 sale points and shops had been inspected during the last 24 hours, while legal action was taken against 145 points. A spokesperson for the district administration told the media on Saturday that cases were also registered against 35 shopkeepers over violation of the rules.