450 illegal power connections removed in Lakki

Lakki Marwat - More than 400 illegal electricity connections were detected and eight transformers were seized during an anti-power pilferage operation in Lakki Marwat on Saturday.

“Additional AC Ishaq Ali Khan and PESCO executive engineer Hizbullah Mehsud and led the operation launched on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rehmat Ali and Additional Chief Engineer Nadir Zaman Kundi following credible information about power theft in the area,” said an official.

He said that a joint team of the power supply company and district administration along with police contingent disconnected 450 illegal power connections and recovered over Rs11 million from defaulters.

The official said that besides seizing eight transformers, the PESCO staffers also disconnected power supply to domestic and commercial consumers from 92 transformers.