49 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI -As many as 49 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 903 in the district. District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood Saturday said that among the new cases,30 cases had arrived from Potohar town urban, 10 from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi, three from Rawalpindi Cantonment and two from Potohar rural. He said 130 patients were admitted to district hospitals of which 96 were confirmed cases while 807 were discharged after treatment. Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 50 FIRs, issued tickets to 14, sealed two premises, and a fine of Rs 42,500 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

During indoor surveillance, in the last 24 hours, the teams checked 22,923 houses, and larvae were found in 1,212 homes.

Similarly, he added that while checking 9,427 places, the teams found larvae at 191 sites during outdoor surveillance.