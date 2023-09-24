5 illegal housing colonies sealed

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed five illegal housing colonies and demolished their struc­tures in different parts of Faisalabad. Director General (DG) FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said in a statement here on Saturday that the FDA enforcement team checked status of various housing schemes and found five colo­nies illegal as their owners developed them without com­pleting codal formalities and getting prior permission from the competent authority.

Hence, the enforcement team sealed premises and sales offices of these illegal col­onies and demolished struc­tures. Among them included Edan Orchard Chak No.121-JB, Pain Park Chak No.117-JB, Fateh Housing Chak No.115-JB, Grand City Chak No.3-JB and Shafiq Housing Society Masjid Ismail Road. FDA also appealed the general public to avoid from purchasing any plot in the illegal housing col­onies and they would remain deprived of utility services un­til and unless these schemes were not got legalized by their developers, he added.