5 illegal housing colonies sealed

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed five illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures in different parts of Faisalabad. Director General (DG) FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said in a statement here on Saturday that the FDA enforcement team checked status of various housing schemes and found five colonies illegal as their owners developed them without completing codal formalities and getting prior permission from the competent authority.
Hence, the enforcement team sealed premises and sales offices of these illegal colonies and demolished structures. Among them included Edan Orchard Chak No.121-JB, Pain Park Chak No.117-JB, Fateh Housing Chak No.115-JB, Grand City Chak No.3-JB and Shafiq Housing Society Masjid Ismail Road. FDA also appealed the general public to avoid from purchasing any plot in the illegal housing colonies and they would remain deprived of utility services until and unless these schemes were not got legalized by their developers, he added.