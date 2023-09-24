Ali Mardan appreciates Pashtun brothers’ unique culture, traditions, heritage

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, in his message, congratulated Pashtun brothers on ‘Pash­tun Culture Day’ being observed today (Sat­urday) and appreciated them for keeping tribal traditions, heritage, and unique cul­ture alive. He also lauded the Pashtuns for their valuable contribution to the freedom struggle of Pakistan and their role in pro­moting peace and the durable development of the country. He said Pakistan is a bouquet of people belonging to different nations, tribes, and races while the unique culture, traditions and civilization are the identity of the people living here. Ali Mardan added that the history of Pashtun tribes is based on brotherhood, tolerance, traditional hos­pitality, and respect. “On the occasion of Pashtun Culture Day, he was an equal par­ticipant in the celebrations and happiness of his Pashtun brothers.”