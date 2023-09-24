Sunday, September 24, 2023
APCA calls for issuance of notification for promotion

Our Staff Reporter
September 24, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Mardan  -   The Central General Secretary of the All Pakistan Clerks’ Association (APCA), Aurangzeb Kashmiri, has called on DG Health to promptly issue the notification for the promotion and adjustment of clerks.

“Despite the existence of a Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC), the promotion of clerks has been significantly delayed,” he added. Kashmiri expressed these sentiments during a media interaction, emphasizing the growing concern among clerks due to the prolonged delay in their promotions within the health department.

He further stated that the promotion committee had already submitted its final report, convening the DPC for clerk promotions shortly after Dr. Shaukat Ali was appointed DG Health.

