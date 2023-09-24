At least 20 injured in Sheikhupura train crash

At least 20 passengers including women and children were injured as two trains collided with each other near Qilla Sattar Shah in Sheikhupura district on Sunday.

The accident occurred after a Mianwali-bound passenger train hit a freight train already parked on the main railway line, say police.

Soon after the incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital where five victims are said to be in critical condition.

On August 6, at least 25 people were killed and over 100 sustained injuries when 10 bogies of Hazara Express traveling from Karachi to Rawalpindi derailed near Nawab Shah.

Railway officials reported that the tragic incident occurred near Saharai Railway Station, located between Shahzadpur and Nawabshah when the Hazara Express was en route from Karachi.

The derailment resulted in 10 bogies veering off the tracks, leading to chaos and injuries among the passengers on board.