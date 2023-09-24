AWKUM Senate approves statutes, aims for development

Peshawar - In the 15th session of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan’s Senate, held at the Governor House in Peshawar under Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali’s chairmanship, significant discussions and decisions took place.

Key attendees included the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Education, Qasim Jan, Vice-Chancellor of AWKUM, Prof. Dr. Zahoor-ul- Haq, and additional officials from the Education Department and Establishment Department. Representatives from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the university’s Senate members were also present.

During the session, various important matters were addressed. The Senate approved the minutes of the university’s previous meeting and reviewed the draft statutes. These statutes covered a range of aspects, including the university’s powers, disciplinary rules, and staff appointments.

Discussion revolved around objections to the promotion process for ministerial staff from Grades 1 to 16, as well as appointments, promotions, and pension procedures for TTS and regular faculty members.

Prof. Dr. Zahoor highlighted the significance of the university’s statutes, emphasizing their role in enhancing administrative affairs and educational standards. The Senate’s approval marked a substantial step toward achieving these goals.