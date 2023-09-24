Sunday, September 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Azerbaijan flight lands at Lahore airport 

APP
September 24, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  LA­HORE: An Azerbaijan flight carrying passen­gers and guests landed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport. The flight was warmly welcomed upon landing through a water salute followed by greetings from Adviser to Prime Minster Air Marshal (Retd) Farhat Hussain Khan. Mr. Ali Fikrat Oglu Alizada, Ambassador of the Republic of Azer­baijan in Pakistan, Na­zir Ahmed Khan, COO/ APM, and other digni­taries from the airport and airline stood at the boarding bridge for a cake cutting ceremony. They felicitated the splendid landing of the inaugural flight of the airline in Lahore. 

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1695441339.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023