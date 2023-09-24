Azerbaijan flight lands at Lahore airport 

LAHORE - LAHORE: An Azerbaijan flight carrying passengers and guests landed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport. The flight was warmly welcomed upon landing through a water salute followed by greetings from Adviser to Prime Minster Air Marshal (Retd) Farhat Hussain Khan. Mr. Ali Fikrat Oglu Alizada, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Pakistan, Nazir Ahmed Khan, COO/ APM, and other dignitaries from the airport and airline stood at the boarding bridge for a cake cutting ceremony. They felicitated the splendid landing of the inaugural flight of the airline in Lahore.