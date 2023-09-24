Azerbaijan flight lands at Lahore airport 

LAHORE - LA­HORE: An Azerbaijan flight carrying passen­gers and guests landed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport. The flight was warmly welcomed upon landing through a water salute followed by greetings from Adviser to Prime Minster Air Marshal (Retd) Farhat Hussain Khan. Mr. Ali Fikrat Oglu Alizada, Ambassador of the Republic of Azer­baijan in Pakistan, Na­zir Ahmed Khan, COO/ APM, and other digni­taries from the airport and airline stood at the boarding bridge for a cake cutting ceremony. They felicitated the splendid landing of the inaugural flight of the airline in Lahore.