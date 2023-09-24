Sunday, September 24, 2023
Baligh underlines need to enhance trade volume b/w Pakistan, Japan

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman underlined the need to enhance trade volume between Pakistan and Japan.

He stated this during a meeting with Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Mr. Wada Mitsuhiro in Lahore on Sunday.  

Baligh-ur-Rehman said Pakistan has to be included in GSP Schemes for export of high quality Pakistani products including textile and sports.

He said after getting preferential trade facilities from Japan, trade relations will increase between both countries.

Cooperation in trade, tourism and education were discussed during the meeting.

