Balochistan youth being engaged in healthy activities to ensure their participation in national development

QUETTA - The youth of Balochistan are being en­gaged in different sports and other healthy activities to enable them play role in development of the country. By mak­ing such positive and healthy activities available to the youth of Balochistan, the feeling of deprivation in the province is getting a little less. Due to these activities, Baloch youths are proving to be active citizens for the construction and develop­ment of Pakistan by joining the national mainstream. According to details, vari­ous football matches were organized in district Kalat, Hub, Kohlu, Lasbela, Kech, and Loralai that were witnessed by some 2659 enthusiastic people. Likewise, crick­et matches were organized in Nushki, Khuzdar, Chagai, Surab, Loralai, Panjgur, Nasirabad, Kech and Kohlu districts in which more than 4600 spectators partici­pated. Various career guidance sessions were also organized in Gwadar, Kech and Hub districts in which around 850 Baloch youth participated. Similarly more than 600 students participated in speech competitions on various topics in Kohlu, Hub, and Lasbela districts. During these speech competitions, Baloch students de­livered most of the speeches on the topics of sacrifices of Pakistan forces. A special function related to the September War was also organized where the undying sacrifices of the brave Jawans and officers of the Pakistan Army were appreciated. A community program was also organized to appreciate the role of armed forces in Balochistan. In another event in Kech dis­trict, a seminar on Islamic teachings was organized which was attended by around 130 people. While a youth talent program was organized in Gwadar district in which more than 200 people participated. Ca­reer counseling sessions were also held for the future of youth in Kech district that were attended by 250 youth. In an­other event, 120 participants witnessed a program related to cleanliness that was organized in Kech district.