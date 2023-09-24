Sunday, September 24, 2023
Balochistan youth being engaged in healthy activities to ensure their participation in national uplift

Baloch youths proving to be active citizens for construction, development of Pakistan by joining national mainstream

September 24, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The youth of Balochistan are being engaged in dif­ferent sports and other healthy activities to enable them play role in development of the country.

By making such positive and healthy activities available to the youth of Balochistan, the feel­ing of deprivation in the province is gradually reducing. Due to these activities, Baloch youths are proving to be active citizens for the construc­tion and development of Pakistan by joining the national mainstream. According to details, vari­ous football matches were organized in district Kalat, Hub, Kohlu, Lasbela, Kech, and Loralai that were witnessed by some 2659 enthusiastic peo­ple. Likewise, cricket matches were organized in Nushki, Khuzdar, Chagai, Surab, Loralai, Panjgur, Nasirabad, Kech and Kohlu districts in which more than 4600 spectators participated.

Various career guidance sessions were also or­ganized in Gwadar, Kech and Hub districts in which around 850 Baloch youth participated. Similarly more than 600 students participated in speech competitions on various topics in Kohlu, Hub, and Lasbela districts. During these speech competitions, Baloch students delivered most of the speeches on the topics of sacrifices of Pakistan forces. A special function related to the September War was also or­ganized where the undying sacrifices of the brave Jawans and officers of the Pakistan Army were ap­preciated. A community program was also organized to appreciate the role of armed forces in Balochistan. In another event in Kech district, a seminar on Is­lamic teachings was organized which was attended by around 130 people. While a youth talent program was organized in Gwadar district in which more than 200 people participated. Career counseling sessions were also held for the future of youth in Kech district that were attended by 250 youth. In another event, 120 participants witnessed a program related to cleanliness that was organized in Kech district.

