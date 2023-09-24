Bandial’s legacy

In his final days as Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Umar Ata Ban­dial made a significant move by re­opening corruption cases, sparking controversy. His tenure has been marked by polarizing opinions, ex­emplified by the Pakistan Bar Coun­cil’s boycott of his farewell dinners.

Despite Bandial’s denial of a frac­tured judiciary, public disputes among judges have marred his leg­acy. A recent study covering the last three Chief Justices’ tenures sug­gests a perception of favouritism in judicial decisions. However, Ban­dial’s legacy isn’t solely defined by controversy. He is acknowledged for his legal acumen and is often de­scribed as a ‘soft-spoken’ judge.

As he steps down, the incoming Chief Justice, Qazi Faez Isa, fac­es the formidable task of unifying the judiciary and reducing the Su­preme Court’s politicization. Bal­ancing judicial reform with depo­liticizing the court should be a top priority for the future.

MUHAMMAD AMIN,

Kech.