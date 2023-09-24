Bringing economic stability top priority of govt: PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar says bringing economic stability in the country is foremost priority of the government.

In an interview with the US-based weekly magazine Newsweek, he said a comprehensive economic revival plan is in force in this regard.

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said the caretaker government is deeply concerned about the situation of stability, although at the moment, it is much under control. He said the government is trying to improve the situation.

With respect to Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan, he said it would take some time to get relations better with the neighbouring de facto government in Kabul.

The Prime Minister said the government is trying to manage the relations with Afghanistan in a manner which is mutually beneficial to both countries.