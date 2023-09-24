Sunday, September 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Bringing economic stability top priority of govt: PM

Bringing economic stability top priority of govt: PM
Web Desk
11:17 AM | September 24, 2023
National

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar says bringing economic stability in the country is foremost priority of the government.

In an interview with the US-based weekly magazine Newsweek, he said a comprehensive economic revival plan is in force in this regard.

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said the caretaker government is deeply concerned about the situation of stability, although at the moment, it is much under control. He said the government is trying to improve the situation.

With respect to Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan, he said it would take some time to get relations better with the neighbouring de facto government in Kabul.

The Prime Minister said the government is trying to manage the relations with Afghanistan in a manner which is mutually beneficial to both countries.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1695502847.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023