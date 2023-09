LAHORE - The building of a complex for or­phans was inaugurated in Cen­tral Park Society under the aus­pices of Almarah Foundation here on Saturday. Chief Execu­tive Officer (CEO) Central Park Mian Tahir Javed along with his wife was the guest of hon­our. Among the other guests, famous columnist Hasan Nisar, CEO Akhuwat Foundation Dr. Amjad Saqib, Khalid Abbas Dar, Abrarul Haq, Khalilur Rehman Qamar and Rehman Faris at­tended the event.